UNC suspends campaigning due to storm Gonzalo

UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bisessar greets supporters during a motorcase in the St Joseph constituency on July 21. On Saturday, the party said it has suspended campaigning because of Tropical Storm Gonzalo. - ROGER JACOB

THE Opposition UNC announced that it has suspended all of its election campaign activities until further notice, as TT braces for the effects of Tropical Storm Gonzalo.

In a statement, the party said UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar issued this directive. The UNC said Persad-Bissessar is urging all citizens to remain vigilant, pay close attention to alerts from the relevant authorities and be prepared.

The Met Office has upgraded the weather alert to orange alert. In the statement, Persad-Bissessar urged all UNC officials, candidates, activists and supporters "to be on alert to render any assistance which may become necessary as a result of adverse weather conditions.”

She also said the UNC is prepared "to assist in all affected areas, as we have done on previous occasions.” Persad-Bissessar said in the constituencies not held by the UNC, "we have put mechanisms in place to provide assistance where possible.”