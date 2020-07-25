TUCO partners with Tatil on health insurance

Lutalo Masimba, president of TUCO, left and Musa M Ibrahim, managing director, TATIL at the signing of the health insurance plan. -

The Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO) has partnered with Tatil to provide comprehensive major medical health coverage to its membership and employees of the organisation. It also includes the option to include coverage for spouses and families.

The signing took place on July 22. Outgoing president Lutalo “Brother Resistance” Masimba, its general secretary Wayne McDonald, assistant secretary Shirlane Hendrickson, Tatil’s managing director Musa Ibrahim and ceo, FCL Financial Ltd Daniel Lambert were present at the signing.

The TUCO/Tatil health plan consists of a major medical coverage of $300,000 daily hospital room and board expense; surgical; doctor’s visits; specialist consultations; emergency and accident, maternity expenses including preventative healthcare.

It is effective from October 15 with enrolment starting at TUCO offices from August 15.

The health plan will be partly funded by the organisation and its subsidiary company, Calypso Fiesta Ltd.

A release said it allows affordability to its members, their spouses, families and the employees of TUCO.