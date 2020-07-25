Sugar Aloes' son gunned down in New York

In this January 24, 2020 file photo, Michael "Sugar Aloes" Osuna performs at the opening of Kalypso Revue, Arima Velodrome. Osuna's son Ancil Blackman was shot and killed in New York on Saturday. - AYANNA KINSALE

TWO YEARS after a man was found guilty of murdering one of his sons, another son of two-time Calypso Monarch Michael “Sugar Aloes” Osuna has been gunned down in the US.

Ancil Blackman, 39, was killed outside his home in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday morning, police reported. A video of Blackman laying on the road while being attended to outside the Miller Evangelical Christian Union Church, near his home in Crown Heights, circulated on social media following a US news report.

Osuna, who briefly spoke with Newsday, said he was broken up about losing another son to gun violence. In 2018, Sea Lots resident Arnold “Redo” Isaac was sentenced to death for murdering Imo Osuna 12 years earlier.

In 2015, a jury could not convict Isaac who had a retrial three years later and was found guilty. Imo Osuna was shot dead in Sea Lots, Port of Spain, on October 29, 2006 after he spoke out against residents over robbing a patron at a party he hosted days before.

No motive was given for the killing of Blackman, according to the media reports. He was shot twice, once in the neck and back.