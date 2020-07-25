Sixteen riders involved at Dressage League II

Azaria Ramnath on her horse Madame Bean -

SIXTEEEN riders, and 12 horses, were involved at the TT Equestrian Association (TTEA) Dressage League II competition, which was held at three stables – Jericho, Saddle Valley and San Antonio.

The riders competed in different classes from USEF Fourth Level Test 1 Senior to USDF Introductory Test A Junior.

In the USEF First Level Test I Junior category, Jessica Pagee, aboard Eye See Dee, won with a tally of 110 points, followed by Justynne Fletcher (with horse Quiet Bid) on 100 points, and Annabella Hill (with horse Morocco) on 90 points.

Dressage is a highly skilled form of riding performed in exhibition and competition, as well as an “art” sometimes pursued solely for the sake of mastery. As an equestrian sport defined by the International Equestrian Federation, dressage is described as “the highest expression of horse training” where “horse and rider are expected to perform from memory a series of predetermined movements.”

The TTEA have expressed their gratitude to the volunteers, coaches, parents and stable owners for their assistance, as well as Dressage Delegate, Inga Serrette-Fletcher, who made the event run smoothly and successfully.

Other Results (horse in brackets) –

USEF Fourth Level Test I Senior: 1.Nicola Chatoor-Grainger 10 points.

USEF Training Level Test III Senior: 1.Chloe Bain (Romeo) 110 points; 2.Andrea Leigh (Romeo) 100 points.

USEF Training Level Test III Junior: 1.Caitlyn Sebastien (Rafa) 110 points; 2.Charlotte Mack (Jelly Bean) 100 points; 3.Myrisa Maundy (Viking Thunder) 90 points; 4.Sophia Samaroo (Viking Thunder) 80 points.

USEF Training Level Test I Junior: 1.Safara Marshall (Miramis) 110 points; 2.Jamie Fletcher (The Sultan) 100 points.

USDF Introductory Test C Junior: 1.Charlotte Mack (Baby Girl) 110 points.

USDF Introductory Test B Junior: 1.Elizabeth West (Zeus) 110 points; 2.Elle Aleong (Miramis) 100 points.

USDF Introductory Test A Junior: 1.Azaria Ramnath (Jelly Bean) 110 points; 2.Mia Carter (The Sultan) 100 points.