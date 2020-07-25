Sailings between Trinidad and Tobago resume after storm

File photo: TT Spirit making approaching Port of Spain Ferry Terminal.

Some travel between Trinidad and Tobago has resumed after tropical storm Gonzalo was downgraded to a tropical depression on Saturday afternoon.

According to the TT Inter-island Transportation Company Ltd (TTIT) ferry sailings will resume on Sunday.

In a media release the TTIT said anyone who was scheduled to sail on Friday on the 4 pm sailing from Port of Spain and on Saturday will be accommodated on any future sailings, based on availability of space.

It said TT Spirit has been scheduled to leave Port of Spain on Sunday at 9.30 am and at 3.00 pm from Scarborough.

Jean de la Valette will be sailing from Port of Spain on Sunday at 3.00 pm and 9.30 am from Scarborough.

Up to news time on Saturday Caribbean Airlines (CAL) advisory about cancelled domestic flights were still in effect. Twenty-six flights to and from Tobago were cancelled on Saturday, and with passengers of those flights to be accommodated on four Boeing 737 jet services the next day.

On Sunday, flights from Trinidad to Tobago are BW 3518 and BW 3538 departing at 12.30 pm and 4 pm respectively. While flights from Tobago to Trinidad are BW 3519 and BW 3539 at 2 pm and 5.30 pm respectively.

Attempts to contact CAL communications office about any changes were unsuccessful.

Regional flights to and from St Vincent, Barbados and Grenada were also cancelled. CAL said on its website that passengers will be re-accommodated on the next available service.