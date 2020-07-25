Roopnarine's Hardware donates paint to TTCB

Ish Roopnarine, left, of Roopnarines Hardware, and staff members with TTCB president Azim Bassarath, third from left, at the presentation of the Hi-lite paint for the National Cricket Centre. -

THE Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) is moving ahead with preparations for a resumption of activities as soon as the current covid19 restrictions are lifted.

In anticipation of the restart of cricket, the TTCB received five gallons of Hi-lite brand paint from Roopnarine’s Hardware. The donation will be used to mark the pitches at the National Cricket Centre Ground at Balmain, Couva.

Making the presentation of the gallons of paint to local cricket president Azim Bassarath was Ish Roopnarine.