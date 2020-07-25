Roach joins West Indies 200-wicket club

Kemar Roach became the ninth West Indies bowler to get 200 wickets in Test cricket. -

KEMAR Roach became the ninth West Indies bowler to claim 200 wickets in Test cricket.

Roach got his 200th wicket when he bowled Chris Woakes for one on day two of the third Test match between West Indies and England at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Saturday.

He then got his 201st wicket when he dismissed Jofra Archer for three. He ended the innings with 4/72 in 25.4 overs.

Roach made his debut in 2009 and is playing in his 59th Test match. His best bowling figures are 6/48 and he has grabbed nine five-wicket hauls in his career.

Roach joins legends in West Indies cricket who have taken 200 wickets. Courtney Walsh leads the way with 519 wickets, followed by Sir Curtly Ambrose (405), Malcolm Marshall (376), spinner Lance Gibbs (309) and Joel Garner (259) rounds off the top five.

Michael Holding, who interviewed Roach when he reached the milestone on Sky Sports, is sixth on the list with 249 scalps.

Sir Gary Sobers is seventh with 235 and Sir Andy Roberts is just ahead of Roach with 202 wickets.