Maraval RC standard five student positive for covid19

Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram -

CHIEF Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram said students and teachers at the Maraval RC Primary School will be placed in self quarantine at their homes, after a standard five student at the school tested positive for covid19.

It is expected the student and 12 others would go into state quarantine by late Saturday afternoon, Parasram said at the virtual health news conference on Saturday.

He said there are 76 students and 12 teachers, who would be considered primary contacts for the covid19 positive student, and they will be placed in home quarantine for 14 days. He added that there status will be followed up, with monitoring and evaluation in keeping with covid19 protocols. Police will assist in monitoring them.

Parasram said the secondary contacts for the students and teachers, and school staff, include their siblings and parents. He added this figure could be upwards of 200 people.

Standard five students resumed classes on July 20 for final revision before the SEA exam on August 20.