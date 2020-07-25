Maraval, Paramin RC churches close over covid19

Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church and Maraval RC Primary School will be closed and sanitised after a student and family contracted covid19. - Jeff Mayers

Out of an abundance of caution, two Catholic churches Our Lady of Lourdes, Maraval and Our Lady of Guadalupe, Paramin will be closed and remain closed until August 1.

In a media release on Saturday by the Catholic Centre, the churches said they will reopen on Emancipation Day and mass will be carried live at 9 am on Sunday and 6 pm Monday to Friday. The services can be viewed on the Facebook page of Fr Ron Mendes, parish priest of Maraval, Paramin and Cameron.

The two churches will be fumigated and professionally sanitised early in the week with the Ministry of Health assisting with the details of the sanitisation of the two churches. The Maraval RC School is also being similarly sanitised.

Students and teachers of Standard 5 of the school have been placed in quarantine and will be tested for the virus on Monday and Tuesday.

The closure of the churches comes after a family were placed in quarantine after contracting covid19.

“When the results are returned, we will know then how to proceed. In the meantime, everyone should scrupulously follow the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and, as far as possible, avoid all social contact.”