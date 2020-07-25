Jamaican man killed in taxi in Freeport

A 28-year-old Jamaican man was shot and killed on Friday night while sitting in a PH taxi in Freeport.

Police said Yeahkerk Zahack Amin Walker got into taxi parked at the Plaza Compound, St Mary’s Junction, Freeport when, at about 7.45 pm, a man, wearing a mask approached the car and began shooting at Walker. The gunman wore a white shirt and black pants.

Walker called out to a woman who stood nearby to get into the car when the shooting began. Both the woman and the gunman walked off.

Walker lived at Nelson Street, Freeport and was employed with Tamim Security Agency Ltd.

Cpl Smith, PC Gunnes, PC Jerks, Insp Rajkumar and Sgt Modeste of Homicide Region III and the Southern Division Task Force are investigating the case.