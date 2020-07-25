Govt reinstates 'no visitors' policy at old-age homes

In this May 12, 2020 file photo Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh takes note of a sign on a store saying customers must wear masks. Deyalsingh on Saturday said a policy of no visits to homes for the aged and one visitor for patients at public hospitals will be reinstated due to new cases of covid19. - JEFF K MAYERS

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh on Saturday said the report of the first non-imported covid19 positive case on Tuesday has resulted in restrictions being reinstituted for homes for the aged and visits to patients in hospitals.

At the virtual health news conference, Deyalsingh said effective Saturday, no visitors will be allowed at homes for the aged. He also said visits to patients in hospital will be restricted to one visitor per patient and that visit may only be one hour long.

While Government was poised to allow the entertainment industry to reopen this week, Deyalsingh said last week's events have resulted in those plans being reviewed.

Praising the businesses and a school which took immediate action when concerns arose about covid19 being present on their premises, Deyalsingh said no further restrictions are being considered.

He urged people to wear masks in public and for business owners to reinforce the no mask, no service policy for customers.

Deyalsingh reminded the public that covid19 remains alive and well. He added that people may have lowered their guard and it was time to recommit to the public health regulations