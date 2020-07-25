Child finds man's body at home in Bagatelle

A Bagatelle man who was found dead in his bed on Saturday morning is believed to have been murdered.

Police said Abida John of First Trace Bagatelle, Diego Martin was last seen alive on Friday night. Around 4 am, John was found on his bed with bloodstains nearby. Police said a child who lived with John found his body.

Police are still assessing the incident and Newsday will update the story as more information becomes available.