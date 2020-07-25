CAL cancels 26 Tobago flights

Caribbean Airlines planes on the tarmac at the Piarco International Airport. CAL has cancelled 26 Tobago flights due to Tropical Storm Gonzalo. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Twenty-six Caribbean Airlines flights to and from Tobago were cancelled on Saturday due to Tropical Storm Gonzalo.

A CAL release said passengers on those flights would be accommodated on four on Boeing 737 jet services the next day.

On Sunday, flights from Trinidad to Tobago are BW 3518 and BW 3538 departing at 12.30 pm and 4 pm respectively. While flights from Tobago to Trinidad are BW 3519 and BW 3539 at 2 pm and 5.30 pm respectively.

Customers are advised to visit www.caribbean-airlines.com to check their flight status before going to the airport or to call the Caribbean Airlines Call Centres for further details.