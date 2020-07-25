Brathwaite: Hard work for West Indies on day two

West Indies' Roston Chase (right), celebrates the dismissal of England's Rory Burns during the first day of the third Test match between England and West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on Friday. -

WEST Indies vice-captain Kraigg Brathwaite knows the morning session on day two would be key for the West Indies after England had a strong final session on day one to put them on top in the third and final Test match in Old Trafford, Manchester.

England, sent in to by the West Indies, closed on 258 for four on Saturday after being reduced to 122/4 at one stage. A 136-run unbroken fifth-wicket partnership between Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler placed England in a solid position. Pope is eyeing a hundred as he is unbeaten on 91 and Buttler is 56 not out.

Brathwaite, speaking to journalists on Zoom after the close of play, said, “I thought we started very well. We were obviously happy for that start, but obviously Buttler and Pope had a good partnership, (they) batted well. We got some hard work to do (on Saturday).”

He added, “Obviously we know we got to start well. We don’t have to rush wickets. I think if we build pressure by a lot of dot balls and no boundary balls I think that will create pressure to bring wickets…I think once we can keep it tight in the morning session I believe the tightness will bring some wickets.”

Brathwaite said West Indies tried to get assistance from the wicket early on, hence the decision by captain Jason Holder to bowl first after winning the toss.

“Moisture in the wicket we found as a team and we just wanted to utilise it. As I said they got a good partnership, but I don’t think we are out of it to be honest. I think once we come out (on Saturday) and control the scoring rate and as I said build that pressure and I think we could get some wickets in the morning.”

The fielding effort was solid from West Indies on the opening day with Rahkeem Cornwall holding a sharp chance at first slip to dismiss Rory Burns for 57 to give off-spinner Roston Chase the wicket. Chase also ran out England captain Joe Root for 17 with a direct hit.

“We know where we fell short a bit at times in the second Test…we just carried that energy from the start and it was good to take that good catch and have a run out.”