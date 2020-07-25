5 test positive for covid19, total now 147

The number of covid19 positive cases in TT has increased by five since Friday and now stands at 147.

A Health Ministry release on Saturday morning said, “All five cases are primary contacts of a recently positive covid19 patient. All established protocols have been implemented.”

This brings the number of cases of local transmission for the week up to eight as, on Friday, one more person tested positive. The five new cases are on their way to Caura Hospital to join the six already warded there.

A total of 6,500 samples have been submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and UWI for testing, the number of unique patient tests completed are 4,967, and the number of repeated tests are 1,533.

The number of people discharged and the number of deaths remain at 128 and eight respectively.