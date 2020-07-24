V'zuelans mourn for son of 'popular' sports leader

Ricardo Argenis Celis Brito. -

Venezuelans are in mourning after the 24-year-old son of a popular sportsman died on Wednesday at the San Fernando General Hospital.

Tucupita-based news company, Tane Tanae, reported that Ricardo Argenis Celis Brito had leukemia.

His father is Ricardo Celis Sr, a well-known sports leader and political activist, Tane Tanae reported.

It said Celis Sr posted the news on his social media accounts.

"God will have you in a better place, where there is no pain, where there is no sadness, where you will have peace, and from heaven, you will be," the bereaved father said.

"Take care, son. This is not a goodbye; it is a see you later."

Newsday spoke with friends of the family who said the deceased was the father of a two-month-old baby. He had been renting with his family in Penal.

He died at about 10 am at the hospital. For the past month, he was severely ill. He had been late on his rent payments as the family is strapped for cash, a friend said.

Relatives and friends are making funeral arrangements while hoping to raise funds to pay the rent.

Celis Sr taught at a university, Universidad Territorial Deltaica Francisco Tamay, and a high school, Liceo Bolivariano Dionisio Lopez Orihuela.