Voters list out today

THE revised list of electors was released on Thursday, Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) communications officer Bobbi Rogers told Newsday.

“It is published today. Persons can come in to any registration office. They can also go online and the revised list is up.”

She also said the total tally of voters was due to be published online by 6 pm on Thursday.

“I’ll be putting up today the electorate from the revised list and the electorate by polling division and the electorate by constituency.”

Rogers also said she expected to have a list of all the candidates in each of the 41 constituencies ready by Friday, including the addresses of all polling stations in each constituency.

Last Sunday, the EBC said some 19 political parties will contest the polls, which Newsday calculated as a total of 146 candidates. The EBC had also noted four independent candidates, which together with the candidates in parties, works at out 150 candidates in all.

The number of party candidates are:

• People’s National Movement – 41

• United National Congress – 39

• Progressive Empowerment Party – 28

• Trinidad Humanity Campaign – seven

• New National Vision – six

• Movement for Social Justice – five

• Congress of the People – four

• Movement for National Development – three

• Progressive Democratic Patriots – two

• National Coalition for Transformation – two

• Progressive Party – one

• Independent Liberal Party – one

• Democratic Party of Trinidad and Tobago – one

• Nationwide Organization of We the People – one

• Unrepresented Peoples Party – one

• Trinidad and Tobago Democratic Front – one

• The National Party – one

• One Tobago Voice – one

• Unity of the People - one