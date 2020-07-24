Voters ask PEP candidate, ‘who are you?’

PEP candidate for Point Fortin Kenesha Ramsoondar speaks with a constituent during a walkabout. Photo via PEP Point Fortin Facebook page. -

CONSTITUENTS in Point Fortin have taken to social media to express their confusion over the Progressive Empowerment Party’s (PEP’s) candidate for the area – Kenesha Ramsoondar. They say they have no idea who she is.

On Monday, Ramsoondar posted a photo on her campaign page on Facebook – PEP Point Fortin – encouraging constituents to vote for her in the August 10 general election. She also posted pictures from her walkabouts in Techier Village and in the constituency’s business community.

But many appeared shocked that the party had a candidate for the area, as they had never heard anything about her. Some began asking if she was from the area, to which she replied, “I live La Brea but I spent a lot of time with relatives in Cedros, mainly my grandfather’s home.”

This led to many saying they do not believe a candidate who is not originally from the area or has a certain level of familiarity would be able to represent them. The post was flooded with comments such as, “Wait, who is you?”, “Where you come out from?”

Others came to her defence, saying, “Stop trying to make the lady look bad and try to give someone new a try to see if they can improve the area. Every year (it) is UNC and PNM.” Her competitors include the Movement for Social Justice’s (MSJ) Ernesto Kesar, PNM mayor Kennedy Richards Jr and the UNC’s Taharqa Obika, a former senator. All other candidates are originally from the area. Point Fortin is often deemed a PNM stronghold.

Ramsoondar told constituents that her not being originally from Point Fortin does not take away from her ability to serve the people if given a chance. Newsday messaged the candidate on Facebook but up to press time, did not receive a response.