Tropical storm forces CAL to cancel flights

Caribbean Airlines planes at Piarco International Airport. - SUREASH CHOLAI

CARIBBEAN Airlines (CAL) has cancelled at least five regional flights ahead of the expected arrival of Tropical Storm Gonzalo.

On Friday, CAL issued an advisory saying cancelled flights include two on Friday from St Vincent to Grenada (BW 200), at 6.55 pm on Friday and from Grenada to Barbados (BW 201) from 8.25 pm.

A flight from St Vincent to Grenada on Saturday, scheduled for 6.55 pm and one from Grenada to Barbados at 8.25 have also been cancelled.

Flights scheduled to depart from Barbados to St Vincent on Monday and Tuesday (BW 200) at 5.15 pm have also been cancelled.

Passengers will be re-accommodated on the next available service, CAL said.

Customers have been advised to visit Caribbean-airlines.com and check their flight status before going to the airport, or call the Caribbean Airlines's call centres for more information.