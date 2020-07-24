Trinidad on orange level alert for Gonzalo

Tropical Storm Gonzalo's path projected by the TT Met Office at 2.30 pm Thursday. At 4.30 pm, the Met Office said Tobago was under a tropical storm watch. IMAGE COURTESY TT MET OFFICE -

THE Met Office on Friday night placed Trinidad on an orange level adverse weather alert for Tropical Storm Gonzalo. The Met Office issued the warning at 10.26pm. Tobago was placed on a tropical storm orange level alert at 4pm on Friday.

The orange level warning has caught many Trinidadians off guard as they enjoyed their typical Friday lime, even amid covid19 restrictions forcing bars to close at 10 pm.

Trinidad is expected to experience adverse weather conditions from 11 am to 8pm on Saturday.

According to the Met Office, there is a 70 per cent chance of heavy showers or thunderstorms during the period, which may lead to street/flash flooding as well as landslides/landslips in areas prone.

Gusty winds in excess of 65km/h can also be experienced along with heavy downpours.

The Met Office advises to stock up on food, water and medicine for at least seven days. These essential items should be placed in a waterproof container.

Loose objects outdoor should be secured. Sandbags are advised for people who reside in flood-prone areas.