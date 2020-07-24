Tobago tropical storm alert upgraded to orange

Tropical Storm Gonzalo's path projected by the TT Met Office at 2.30 pm Thursday. At 4.30 pm, the Met Office said Tobago was under a tropical storm watch. IMAGE COURTESY TT MET OFFICE -

At 4pm on Friday, the Met Office upgrading the tropical storm alert for Tobago from yellow to orange level.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo is expected to make landfall on the island on Saturday morning.

The Met Office said as at 2pm, the centre of the weak TS Gonzalo was moving westward at 30 kilometres per hour.

It warned periods of heavy to intense showers and thunderstorms are likely, which can result in flash flooding. Gusty winds in excess of 85 kilometres per hour can be expected and the risk of landslides is very high in areas prone to them.

The Met Office will issue another update at 7pm or sooner on the storm’s progress.

It encouraged the public to continue to prepare for the storm's arrival.

It said, “Have systems in place to protect lives, livelihood, and property. Prepare a survival kit, plan evacuation to a shelter if it becomes necessary. Have emergency supplies of food and water on standby. Secure loose outdoor objects.”

For more information, the public is advised to follow the Met Office'ssocial media accounts or download the TTMetOffice app.

