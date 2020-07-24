Tobago still in Gonzalo’s path

Tropical storm Gonzalo continues to make its way towards Tobago.

Yesterday, the Met Office put the island under storm watch, with a yellow level alert.

The latest update said the storm watch was still in effect, as at 11 am on Friday.

It said the storm is moving westward at 30 kilometres per hour.

Tropical storm conditions are expected to affect Tobago from 8am to 8pm on Saturday.

The Met Office warned heavy to intense showers and thunderstorms are likely, which can result in flash flooding. Gusty winds in excess of 85 kilometres per hour can be expected and the risk of landslides is very high in areas so prone.

It wil lissue another update at 6pm on Friday or sooner on the storm’s progress.

It encouraged the public to continue to prepare for the storm's arrival.

“Have systems in place to protect lives, livelihood, and property. Prepare a survival kit, plan evacuation to a shelter if it becomes necessary. Have emergency supplies of food and water on standby. Secure loose outdoor objects.”

For more information, the public is advised to follow the Met Office'ssocial media pages, or download the TTMetOffice app.