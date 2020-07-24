Tint meters coming in two weeks

Transport officers speak with a driver on the Eastern Main Road in Guaico, Sangre Grande on Friday. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE -

The Ministry of Works and Transport says it will start using tint meters for vehicles in the next two weeks.

Notice of this was given on Friday by minister Rohan Sinanan who said this is the beginning of moving away from the "philosophy of this subjective way we deal with tints."

Police will use the reading from the meter to decide whether or not the driver is in breach of the law.

At the opening of the Guaico licensing office, he said, "Before you are charged, the officer needs to use the tint meter to put into your vehicle and get that reading. If the reading you get is permissible, then you cannot be charged."

To have a darker tint, the driver must write to Transport Commissioner, Clive Clarke to explain the reasons and seek approval.

"Whether it be for security, what you transport, health reasons – because we do have members of the population who have medical challenges where the sun will affect them and would want a tint that is darker than what is permissible."

Sinanan said licensing officers, traffic wardens and police have already been trained and are ready to implement the new metering system.

He said legislation to support the system is in place.

The Miscellaneous Provision Bill, Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act, Chap. 48:50, section 23(1)(d), passed in Parliament in June, states it is illegal to, "Use a motor vehicle with the windscreen or any other window fitted with glass so tinted, treated or darkened as to obscure the view of the inside of the vehicle from outside.”

Drivers in breach can be fined $2,000.

When contacted on Friday, Clarke said the tint requirement guidelines have been drafted but not been signed off on.

He said these requirements would be made public before using the meters.