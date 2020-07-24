THA warns boaters ahead of Gonzalo: Secure your vessels

Tropical Storm Gonzalo's path projected by the TT Met Office at 2.30 pm Thursday. At 4.30 pm, the Met Office said Tobago was under a tropical storm watch. IMAGE COURTESY TT MET OFFICE -

The Tobago House of Assembly's Department of Marine Resources and Fisheries warned the fishing and marine industry on Friday evening the passage of Tropical Storm Gonzalo north of Tobago poses a “serious risk to all fishing boats and watercrafts.”

The statement was issued following the upgrade of the tropical storm from yellow to orange level by the Met office earlier that day.

The statement said fishing boats and watercrafts should be pulled up and secured in areas free of falling trees, mud slides or flood plains. It added vessel owners should not attempt to secure or retrieve boats during the passage of the storm.

It also advised the Bon Accord Lagoon could be used as a safe zone for securing vessels from Friday to Monday.

The THA also advised the public that the Scarborough market facility would be closed on Saturday.