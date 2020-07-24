Storm cancels Saturday's ferry sailings

The Jean de la Valette at the ferry terminal in Port of Spain. -

There will not be any sailings on the seabridge on Saturday, according to the TT Inter-island Transportation Co. A hazardous sea alert was issued by the Met Office on Friday with Tropical Storm Gonzalo expected to make landfall in Tobago on Saturday morning.

Affected passengers were accommodated on today's sailings of the Jean de La Valette.

“Persons who were scheduled to sail from Tobago on Saturday 25th July can be accommodated on the JDLV today at 6.00pm, Friday 24th July, 2020,” it said as it advised that affected passengers are not required to revalidate their ferry tickets and will be accommodated on future sailings.

The statement added that the situation will be monitored, and the public will be advised on the possibility of ferry sailings on Sunday July 26.