Star-studded CSL bowls off tonight

Kieron Pollard. -

THE star-studded Central Super League (CSL) bowls off with strict covid19 guidelines at Pierre Road Recreation Ground, Charlieville, on Friday from 7pm.

World renowned cricketers such as Kieron Pollard, Darren Bravo, Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons, Nicholas Pooran, Rayad Emrit and Evin Lewis are all expected to compete at this year’s shortened edition.

The annual competition has been reduced from a T20 to a 10-over tourney to limit the length of matches and on-field contact among players.

Additionally, due to sponsorship challenges courtesy the global coronavirus pandemic, the grand prize has been reduced to $15,000.

However, Covid Strikers and Central All Stars gets the competition under way on Friday, with four more matches set to bowl off on Saturday and Sunday from 2pm. There will also be no official opening ceremony on the opening night.

According to organisers, the Pierre Road pavilion is restricted is restricted to players and match officials only. Spectators are allowed to view matches from the outskirts of the ground but must maintain the required social distancing measures in accordance to Ministry of Health regulations.

Signs will be erected around the grounds as a reminder to spectators of the necessary guidelines. After every over, an announcement would be broadcasted reminding viewers of these strict protocol.

Sanitizers have also been provided for players and officials. The new rules implemented by the International Cricket Council, regarding play during the pandemic, have also been included at the 2020 CSL.

Primarily, the use of saliva to shine the ball has been banned as part of its interim playing regulations to tackle the threat posed by the novel virus.

Defending champions Barrackpore United will not defend its 2019 crown due to the unavailability of several key players.