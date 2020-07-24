San Juan workers self-quarantine after possible covid19 exposure

ALMOST 30 workers in the San Juan area have gone into self-quarantine after they were possibly exposed to a secondary contact of a patient with covid19.

On Thursday three businesses – Home and Garden Essentials, Ramish and Leela Supermarket, and Better Deal Supermarket – closed their doors after possible exposure to the individual, who later tested negative for covid19.

Home and Garden Essentials company director Toni Maharaj told Newsday on Friday the company got a call at 11 am on Thursday from a Health Ministry official to say the suspected patient had possibly visited the store.

The store was closed and about 15 staff members went to St Joseph Enhanced Health Centre for covid19 testing. None tested positive. After the testsall the workers were asked to self-quarantine at home.

"They have no flu-like symptoms. Everyone home and safe."

Asked about possible exposure, Maharaj said that she was not concerned as no one is allowed into the business without washing their hands and wearing a mask, and the business is sanitised every hour.

"We don't feel at all at risk. We are confident everyone is okay."

She said salaries were done last night so all employees would have something to take home.

"It is unfortunate. But it is what it is. We will continue to do exactly what the protocol is."

When Newsday visited Ramish and Leela Supermarket, t was closed and was being sanitised. Director of operations Dr Muhammad Yunus Ibrahim said at 8.30 am on Thursday the Chief Medical Officer of Health contacted the business about a possible covid19-positive person passing through the premises and advised it to close.

He said the Health Ministry selected about a dozen employees for testing, on information provided by the company, and they have been tested. The employees were also given strict instructions to quarantine at home. Ibrahim said the company provided the telephone numbers and addresses of the employees to the ministry, which allowed it to move swiftly.

He advised other businesses to keep proper records.

"This is our new normal. Our reality."

He stressed that masks are worn both by customers and staff and the company is doing extra sanitisation. He added that people have to sanitise before they enter and all necessary barriers are in place.

He said Ramish and Leela was doing its own sanitisation and using an electro-charge hypochlorite solution, which is safe for human consumption, and ideal for the food industry and where food is served. He said the business received clearance to open Saturday, but this would be confirmed on Friday afternoon.

"An empty business is difficult for business. But we must do it."

Better Deal Supermarket managing director H. Maharaj said the business was closed on Thursday as a precaution because of the possible positive case being in the area. He added the supermarket had been in touch with Health Ministry and following all protocols.

San Juan Business Association president Vivek Charran told Newsday he contacted the businesses, everything seemed to be back to normal and customers have not stayed away.

"Obviously we are concerned about the situation, but we continue to adhere to protocols."

He added the situation was compounded by a lot of misinformation on social media, including a voice note that was wildly inaccurate, misleading and presented things in San Juan as "pretty bad."

"It is business as usual. The stores doing the best they can to adhere to the existing protocols. Everyone has been doing that and this is what has saved the situation."

He expressed concern, however, that someone visited a business purporting to be a health official and asked if it was sanitising. When pressed the person said the basis for the question was what they had heard in the voice note, and also asked what other businesses were sanitising.

"Government has to be careful of people purporting to be health officials and questioning businesses. Obviously it is a serious situation and requires some kind of handling. The lines of authority and responsibility must be clear to businesses."

He also stressed that businesses should ask people to provide their credentials.