Runaround for salary relief grants

THE EDITOR: In a follow-up to your April 30 article headed “Salary relief grants managed by Ministry of Finance, not Social Development,” many people still have not received any of their salary relief grants.

Firstly, there was miscommunication on who is doing the grant as many said the Ministry of Social Development, who sent me to the NIB office, who then sent me to the Ministry of Finance.

Three weeks ago I visited Finance (Twin Towers, Port of Spain) and filled out a form, which would be sent upstairs for further investigation, according to the attendant. She did say lots of people are yet to receive payments.

I visited again the week after to follow-up and was told they were looking into it. Last week I called back to get an update and was only told the Social Development Ministry would call me.

It is absurd that to get a "grant" there's so much back and forth. What's going on? Who do we speak to about this? Now there’s sure to be further delay as there is a general election and they will prolong this as much as they can.

Total nonsense!

LYNDON MOHAMMED

via e-mail