Pt Fortin candidate claims faulty Heritage infrastructure

Movement for Social Justice, Point Fortin candidate Ernesto Kesar - Marvin Hamilton

MSJ Point Fortin candidate Ernesto Kesar alleged on Wednesday there is additional faulty infrastructure in Point Fortin which falls under the jurisdiction of Heritage Petroleum.

At a news conference at the MSJ’s San Fernando office, Kesar recalled damage done when Tank 27 at Heritage’s Point Fortin compound ruptured in June. He said a subsequently another tank on the compound, Tank 65, ruptured.

Kesar also claimed that some offshore platforms formerly operated by Trinmar, now under Heritage’s control, were faulty and there was a risk of oil spills.

Kesar called on Heritage to respond to his claims, warning that if these issues were not addressed, they posed a danger to the company’s workers, the community and the environment. He also called on the Energy Ministry and the Occupational Health and Safety Agency to look into them.

In a statement on Wednesday, Heritage said a leak in a pipeline close to Tank 65 was discovered on July 18.

“The line was immediately isolated and all of the hydrocarbon material was contained within the facility. Heritage said, “Tank 65 has been out of service for at least eight years and does not contain hydrocarbons”

It said “recovery efforts’ were in progress and should be completed by July 27, and that all the required regulatory agencies had been notified and are being kept up to date on the process and cleanup activities.

Heritage added, “There have been no injuries to persons or impact to the adjacent communities.”