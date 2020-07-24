Pope, Buttler put England on top

West Indies' Kemar Roach (right), celebrates the dismissal of England's Ben Stokes (left), during the first day of the third Test match between England and West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on Friday. (AP PHOTO) -

A 136-run unbroken fifth-wicket partnership between Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler put England in front at the end of day one in the third Test match against West Indies at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Friday.

West Indies, who won the toss, were in control of the match with England reduced to 122 for four shortly before tea. Kemar Roach and Roston Chase led the way for the West Indies. Roach snatched the wickets of Dom Sibley (duck) and Ben Stokes (20). Chase was also involved in the contest dismissing Rory Burns (57) and running out England captain Joe Root for 17 with a direct hit.

Pope and Buttler then frustrated West Indies in the final session. Pope closed on 91 not out off 142 deliveries with 11 fours and Buttler ended on 56 not out off 120 balls with five fours and two sixes.

The second day’s play would begin at 6 am, TT time, on Saturday. The series is currently squared 1-1.

SUMMARISED SCORES

England 258/4 (Ollie Pope 91 not out, Rory Burns 57, Jos Buttler 56 not out; Kemar Roach 2/56, Roston Chase 1/24) vs West Indies