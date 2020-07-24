PEP supports, PDP declines ‘no campaigning’ to commemorate 1990

PDP political leader Watson Duke. -

PROGRESSIVE Empowerment Party (PEP) Phillip Edward Alexander has supported a call by religious leaders to have no campaigning on Monday to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the 1990 attempted coup. Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) political leader Watson Duke, however, has declined the call.

The two political leaders were responding to a call by a group of religious leaders who want all political parties to cease campaigning for the entire day on Monday.

On Thursday, a statement was issued by 11 officials of different faiths including Roman Catholic Archbishop Jason Gordon, Anglican Bishop Claude Berkeley, Maha Sabha official Pundit Lutchmidath Maharaj and ASJA’s Haji Imtiaz Ali.

The statement noted the deaths of 24 people, the wounding of then prime minister Arthur NR Robinson and billions in property damage and looting. The group said democracy is a precious gift of citizens and both a privilege and a responsibility, and the 30th anniversary of the coup should be, for all citizens, a time of sobriety and reflection.

Alexander, in a statement to Newsday, said it is way overdue for us as a nation to show respect to those who lost their lives “on that dark day in our history.”

"And the PEP believes that this is a wonderful start that could begin the process of bringing healing to a divided nation and peace to those left to mourn. Other steps also need to be taken in the future to ensure we never forget, but this is as good a place to start as any and the PEP would definitely support it. Our Parliament needs to be elevated to its true role in the shaping of our society and care for our people, and returning its symbolic value would go a long way in beginning that process as well."

Duke told Newsday, while he supported a day of prayer, there is a time for watching and praying.

"The Bible said watch and pray that you enter not into temptation. That's my word for Monday. Watch and pray that we enter not into temptation. I don't believe the idea of not campaigning that day. We are campaigning for a better society.

"So I can't understand why the priest is saying 'no campaigning.' Maybe they have ideas of their own. Maybe it's a way for their party to win. I don't know if they are involved in politics as many priests are, but certainly the PDP will be praying but we also will be watching."

The PEP is contesting 28 seats in this year's general election while the PDP is contesting two – Tobago West and Tobago East.

United National Congress PRO Anita Haynes said the party is aware of the statement and the leadership will discuss it. People's National Movement PRO Laurel Lezama-Lee Sing was sent a copy of the statement but could not be reached for comment up to news time.