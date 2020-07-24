Parangdemic Telethon

Los Alumnos de San Juan -

ONLINE events are now the norm within the new normal landscape and it’s no different for the Parang Association.

The National Parang Association of TT (NPATT) has moved its events online and will stream its Christmas in July Parangdemic Telethon on its Facebook page this Saturday. It will take place from 2-7 pm.

NPATT’s secretary Shane John said to Newsday, “Christmas in July started two years ago. It was a celebration started to recognise Christmas and parang music, in particular all year round and it was used as an avenue to advertise the artform.

“This year because of the pandemic we were not sure if we were going to host the event when covid19 happened. However, we realised that the country is moving towards virtual events and virtual entertainment.”

Examples set by other entertainment organisations like Pan Trinbago in hosting virtual events inspired the association to do the same.

“The parang association decided that we are going to venture into...ensuring that the artform continues to progress forward.”

But its venture into virtual realm won’t be restricted to only the parangdemic telethon. It plans to host the 2020 parang season online as well. The season begins on September 2.

The telethon “is really about ensuring that the artform continues forward and that parang music is heard in July,” John said.

John added that the telethon will also be used as a trial run to see how virtual events work for the association and a fundraising opportunity.

The association hopes to raise about $100,000 to aid in the repair of its Hollis Avenue, Arima building and in preparation for the upcoming parang season.

It also sees positives in hosting its events virtually.

“I think the luxury that we have is there is a difference when we have a physical event and the expenses that would go out into preparing a space for an event. The expenses are more. Actually, we are saving a good bit of money in terms of the preparation of a physical space by using online mediums,” John said.

This also gave the association more time to spend on its artistes, he said.

Saturday’s event will begin with an address by the association’s president Alicia Jaggasar.

Viewers can look forward to hearing from Los Sonidos; Las Buenas Nuevas; Amantes De La Música; BB Serenaders; Solo Para Ti; Voz Music; Una Sola Voz and nine-time parang champions Los Alumnos De San Juan.