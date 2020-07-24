Normal shopping at Pennywise

HEAT CHECK: A Pennywise Cosmetics worker, right, checks the temperature of a customer on Thursday at the entrance to the Charlotte Street, Port of Spain branch of the store. - Ayanna Kinsale

A DAY after it was closed to allow full sanitising following a covid19 scare, shopping resumed as normal on Thursday at the Charlotte Street, Port of Spain branch of Pennywise. The Long Circular Mall branch of the Pennywise was also sanitised on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution.

When Newsday visited the Charlotte Street branch on Thursday around noon, customers were seen shopping as usual however, everyone – customers and staffers – were wearing masks. As an added precaution, a staff member stood at the door with a hand-held digital thermometer checking the temperatures of customers before they were allowed in. Customers were also given hand sanitisers upon entry.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Roshan Parasram, during a press conference on Wednesday, said someone who interacted with a covid19 patient visited both branches and used an ATM in San Juan. The ATM was temporarily closed for sanitisation. The primary contact has since tested negative. Parasram said this means there is no threat to the businesses the contact visited.

On Tuesday, the number of cases increased by two, taking the total positive covid19 cases in TT to 140. One of the patients was a national who returned from Saudi Arabia. The other patient visited a health centre, was isolated and then tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

The patient visited several other businesses, family, members and friends while experiencing and ignoring flu-like symptoms for seven days. The Ministry of Education immediately launched an epidemiological investigation in the case since the patient carried no travel history.

Preliminary enquires revealed one of the people who interacted with the patient recently visited the Pennywise branches. The CMO ordered the outlets shut down and thoroughly sanitised. Health officials in personal protective equipment were at the locations.

They also took information from staff. By 6 pm the Ministry confirmed, in its update release, that the primary contact who visited the branches tested negative. After announcing the country’s last case is a minor during a press conference on Thursday, Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh said that while this is a time for concern, it is not a time to panic.