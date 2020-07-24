MSJ candidate: La Brea always treated as a ‘second thought’

MSJ Candidate for La Brea Marlon Greaves during a media conference at MSJ's office, Lord Street, San Fernando on Friday morning. - CHEQUANA WHEELER

Marlon Greaves, Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) candidate for La Brea, says the constituency has always been a “second thought” in the minds of the government and previous ones.

He was speaking during a news conference at the MSJ’s office at Lord Street, San Fernando on Friday morning.

Greaves is also president of the La Brea village council and the area’s general council.

He said, during his walkabouts thus far constituents have expressed concerns about inconsistent water supply, quality of roads, lack of business opportunities and unemployment.

“Right now they (the government) are patching the road from Vance River straight to Point Fortin. Why now? Why now they looking to fix the community centre? They have been there for five years.”

He said, on Thursday a contractor began construction on the community centre and this caused many residents to become upset because there were no locals hired to work on the project.

“As the candidate, and in keeping with my activism, I went and tried to quell the situation. I spoke to the residents, called the contractor and spoke to him. He gave me the assurance he will hire a couple of the residents because the project, at this stage, doesn’t require mass employment.”

Greaves said, “This is why the MSJ put ourselves forward so the people in the electoral district can have a voice, within the Parliament, that will fight for them and ensure development comes its way.”