Mobile licensing offices coming in 3 months

Two licensing office buses are expected to arrive in TT in three months.

Cabinet approved the purchase on Thursday.

The money for the new buses will come from $20 million at the National Insurance Property Development Company (Nipdec) – the remainder of $350 million allocated for the transformation of the licensing authority.

As part of the project, three new sites and the upgrade of three additional offices, along with the full computerisation of all licensing offices, were planned.

Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan said most of the money was spent on an incomplete office in Caroni by the last administration.

He was speaking at the opening of the Guaico licensing office on Friday.

"I was able to complete the Caroni office, establish the new e-system, upgrade San Fernando licensing office, upgrade the office in Arima and build a new Sangre Grande office," he announced,

Sinanan said members of the public will not have to visit licensing officers for transactions any more. The buses will be designated to go to customers.

One of the two buses will be sent to Tobago twice a month.

Sinanan said, "Every month on a specific day these buses will visit areas, and all your licensing transactions will be done in these buses with the technology. No need to come to our licensing office any more. The licensing office will be coming to you."

He said these buses are not to take ministry employees on joyrides but to enhance the system's efficiency.

"I understand that one of the buses will go to Tobago twice a month, go on to the outskirts of the island. And it's like a mobile office; it will go to the east, west, north and south on the coastline, to bring the service to the people.

"That is where we have taken the licensing office. Very soon, you will only go to the licensing office if you have a transaction that cannot be done from home on your computer online."