Man,19, charged with killing Deon Chattergoon

Police charged a 19-year-old villager with the murder of Deon Chattergoon, 35, who died after a stabbing at Clarke Road in Penal last Thursday.

On Thursday, Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Joan Honore-Paul instructed police to charge the Clarke Road resident after reviewing a file submitted by legal officer Kryn Lewis from the Homicide Bureau Region III.

Insp Figaro supervised the investigations, and PC Jagessar laid the charge. The accused is expected to face a Siparia magistrate on Friday.

Police said Chattergoon was killed at Clarke Road, and his body was dumped in some bushes off Platanite Trace near Boucard Trace, Penal.

It is alleged that Chattergoon was trying to break into the home of the accused man’s relatives. Police are contending that the accused caught and stabbed Chattergoon before dumping the body.