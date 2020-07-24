Local students studying abroad given an option to return

Caribbean Airlines planes in their hangar at Piarco Airport. SUREASH CHOLAI

CARIBBEAN AIRLINES will have a special flight for local students studying abroad who wish to return to school.

In a media release on Friday CAL said the flight will be to Miami International Airport and students interested are asked to use the link https://www.caribbean-airlines.com/us_students to book a position. Deadline for submission is 5 pm on July 28.

The initiative is a joint venture between CAL and the National Security Ministry.

Students in foreign universities who were taking online courses were threatened with deportation in the US until the decision was rescinded. US students were dropping out of classes to allow foreign students to take in-person classes so that they would not be deported.