Lewis urges athletes to stay inspired ahead of Tokyo 2021

Brian Lewis - SUREASH CHOLAI

TT Olympic Committee (TTOC) president Brian Lewis has urged all qualified and potential Tokyo 2021 representatives to utilise the additional time provided ahead of the rescheduled Games to inspire themselves and keep focused on their individual athletic goals.

Lewis made these comments on Thursday, one day prior to the original start date of the now-postponed 2020 Summer Games. Additionally, July 23 is now recognised as the new “one-year-to-go” date for the Games of the XXXII Olympiad.

“The unwavering and indomitable spirit of Team TT athletes in the face of the challenges and setbacks of the unprecedented global public health crisis should be observed and embraced as elements of motivation and inspiration to sport leaders, administrators and the national community,” said Lewis on Thursday.

Based on information provided by the World Health Organisation in March, International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach and Japan Prime Minister Abe Shinzo agreed to postpone the Games “to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community” due to the global pandemic.

Lewis remains optimistic athletes and officials alike will overcome the many setbacks and delays brought upon by the novel virus.

“The Olympic movement has been challenged by covid19 but moreover the circumstances have propelled athletes to display dedication and determination, in stepping up and pushing forward to pursue their lifelong Olympic dream,” he said.

Lewis continued, “This symbolic observance is in support of our athletes, who need encouragement and guidance, now more than ever. It is imperative that we put our athletes’ interest and welfare first; we must be there for them.”

The TTOC boss encouraged IOC and National Olympic Committee leaders to serve as inspiration and lights of positivity to Olympic athletes and those who aspire to become Olympians.

He advocated for athletes to be tough with positivity and resilience, in order to take full advantage of the opportunities that emerge out of the current health crisis.

Lewis concluded, “Team TTO, #10Golds24, are the mottos to embrace, as these serve as elements of empowerment over COVID-19, as we surpass the challenges and obstacles of the present-day, with the determination that soon, the Olympic Games will be here.”