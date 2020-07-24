Kamla: Where are election observers?

Political leader of the UNC Kamla Persad Bissessar showing her receipt after filing her nomination papers at the Elections and Boundaries office in Penal for the upcomming General Elections on August 10. Lincoln Holder / NEWSDAY - Lincoln Holder

UNITED National Congress (UNC) leader Persad-Bissessar expressed her concern that weeks after her call for international election observers, none have arrived in TT.

She made a statement on Friday.

“Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, in response to my call for international election observers on 8th of July 2020, announced via his Facebook page that he wrote to Caricom Secretary-General Irwin La Rocque and Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland QC formally inviting them to send election observers to TT.

“However, almost two weeks later, and with just 17 days to go to the August 10 general election, we have heard nothing more of it.”

She said there was a heightened level of alertafter the new local cases of covid19, and the window for the required 14-day quarantine period for observers before the election date is closing.

“The Prime Minister must act immediately to have these observers here by this weekend so they can be cleared in time for the election.”

Persad-Bissessar said international election monitoring is an important mechanism for ensuring election integrity.

The UNC believes international observers are needed to ensure the election is conducted in a free, fair, and just manner that will reflect the true mandate of the people.

“As you may all know,: she reminded readers, "international observers have in the past, played an important role in TT’s elections.”

In the 2007 and 2010 general elections, TT hosted observers from the Commonwealth and Caricom, while the 2015 election was observed by Commonwealth delegates.

“With the time quickly running out, I am calling on the Prime Minister to act immediately to put the necessary arrangements in place and update the nation on this matter.

“Let us do all we can to ensure our tradition of free and fair elections in Trinidad and Tobago is upheld while protecting the health and well-being of our nation.”