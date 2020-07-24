Journalists train for covering elections

With covid19 restrictions still in place and the possibility of the virus spreading, finding effective methods of covering the election has been a challenge for many media houses.

Considering this, the Telecommunications Authority of TT (TATT) collaborated with the TT Publishers and Broadcasters Association (TTPBA) to provide solutions as well as tips on properly covering political rallies in the lead-up to the August 10 polls.

It hosted two half-day webinar training sessions on July 16 and 20 July on covering elections.

The objective was to enhance the knowledge of journalists to ensure accurate, objective, and balanced coverage of election candidates and events during the campaign and polls.

A variety of topics were covered, which took into consideration the heightened use of virtual platforms in the party campaigns, which was specifically addressed by vice president of the Media Institute of the Caribbean Wesley Gibbings.

Presenters included chairman of Market Facts and Opinions Noble Philip, who spoke on opinion polls and pollsters and chairman of the Council for Responsible Political Behaviour Dr Bishnu Ragoonath who discussed the ethical political code of conduct.

Presentations were also made by Chief Election Officer Fern Narcis-Scope about the electoral process and the arrangements in place to effectively manage covid19 and voting.

Attorney Rajiv Persad highlighted the issue of broadcasters’ and publishers’ liability in election coverage. Senior journalists Tony Fraser and Natalee Legore spoke about talk shows in relation to political campaigning.

The webinar series attracted 24 print and electronic journalists and 14 COSTAATT students.

CEO at TATT Cynthia Reddock-Downe said TATT was ready and willing to bolster wherever is necessary to ensure a strong broadcasting sector in TT.