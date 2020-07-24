Health Ministry: 142 covid19 positive cases in TT

Image courtesy CDC

THE Health Ministry on Friday said there are 142 covid19 positive cases in TT. In its last update on Thursday, the ministry said that figure was 141.

In its update on Friday, the ministry said, "One additional person has tested positive for covid19. The case is pending epidemiological investigation." The ministry added, " All established protocols have been implemented."

There are six covid19 positive patients warded at the Caura Hospital. There are no patients in any of the covid19 stepdown facilities and 128 patients have been discharged to date.

A total of 6,328 samples have been submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and UWI site for testing. The number of unique patient tests completed to date is 4,795. The number of repeated tests is 1,533. Eight people who contracted covid19 have died.