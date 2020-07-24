Hazardous seas alert issued

File photo: An aerial view of Maracas Bay showing a deserted beach front and empty carpark due to the ban on beach and river gatherings as part of covid19 public health orders. PHOTO BY JEFF MAYERS

The Met Office has issued a hazardous seas alert for north and east Trinidad and to a greater extent, around Tobago, after the arrival of Tropical Storm Gonzalo, which is expected to make landfall in Tobago on Saturday morning.

The Met Office issued the statement at 3.18 on Friday.

It says sea conditions are expected to become rough during the yellow-alert period for Tobago, with waves reaching up to four metres around coastlines, and to a lesser extent, around the north and eastern coasts of Trinidad. Seas can become occasionally choppy in sheltered areas.

It encourages the public to monitor sea conditions and exercise extreme caution during the alert period.

“Heed the instructions of lifeguards. Be on the alert for dangerous currents.

For more information and instructions, the public is advised to visit www.odpm.gov.tt or download the TTMetOffice app.