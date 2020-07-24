‘Gun violence not what Tobago is about’

MURDER SCENE: Undertakers remove the body of James Ferguson who was one of two men killed on Tuesday night on St Cecilia Road, Concordia in Tobago. - LEEANDRO NORAY

PNM Tobago East candidate Ayanna Webster-Roy says she is deeply concerned about escalating gun violence on the island. Webster-Roy made the statement Wednesday night as she wound up her address at a political meeting at the Mason Hall Community Centre. “I just want to leave a caution with all of us,” she told supporters.

“I live in Tobago East. This is where I raise my three children. I have two teenagers and an eight-year-old son. Gun violence is becoming an issue. So, ladies looking on, mothers I want you to grab hold of your children. We have to reverse this negative trend.”

Her comments came hours after police began investigating the shooting deaths of two men – Kenroy Wolfe, 35, and James Ferguson, 23 – in Corcordia, on Tuesday night. The killings brought to seven, the number of lives lost in Tobago to gun violence for the year so far.

On June 5, brothers Kelton, 39, and Kenwyn James, 32, were killed by a gunman in Les Coteaux. Two weeks later, on June 23, the body of businessman Koongebeharry Jaisarie was found buried in concrete in Lowlands. The following day, THA employee Dwight Turpin, was fatally shot in Mt Hay, Black Rock.

And earlier this month, on July 5, Alvion Nurse, was killed in a shootout with gunmen at Gru Gru Patch, Providence Road, Les Coteaux. Webster-Roy said too many lives are being lost to gun violence in Tobago. “That is not what we are Tobagonians. We better than that. We better than that Tobago.”

She urged parents to develop “strong and stable” family structures in their homes. In her address, Webster-Roy urged supporters to dismiss those who believe the PNM has not developed the island.

“When people come with the old talk about ‘boat eh running’ and Tobagonians can’t eat, tell them ‘listen, we have two new boats coming, beat that.’

“When they come and start to talk about Tobagonians, ‘you all can’t get this and you can’t get that because the PNM will always leave you neglected,’ tell them very soon we are going to get our very first indoor sporting facility right here in Tobago East, and my sister Shamfa Cudjoe will make sure it happens because she is about delivery and performance.”

Webster-Roy also said Tobago is also expected to get its first drug rehabilitation centre in the near future. Tobago West candidate Cudjoe and PNM Tobago Council political leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine also spoke at the meeting.