Freeport man charged with 2017 murder of Guyanese man

A 26-year-old man from Freeport has been charged with the murder of Yoel Meshack Mentore, also called Joel.

The accused, Mudele Hakeem Williams, of Yaraba Road, is expected to face a Chaguanas magistrate on Friday.

He also has another address at Carlsen Field in Chaguanas.

Mentore, 29, of Guyana, was stabbed and his throat slit at his apartment at Henderson Street in Chaguanas on February 18, 2017. A towel was placed over his head.

Insp Jones from Homicide Bureau Region III supervised the investigations and legal officer Kyrn Lewis submitted a file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

After receiving instructions, PC Vialva laid the charge.

The roommate who found Mentore's body reported to the police that he had last seen Mentor, at about 4 am when he used the bathroom.

Mentore lived in Greater Georgetown before he moved to Trinidad a few years earlier.