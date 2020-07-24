Economist: 'Covid19 has not left the building'

Dr Marlene Attzs Photo source: sta.uwi.edu

UWI economist Dr Marlene Attzs on Friday said people need to dispel the myth from their minds that "covid has left the building." Commenting on the report of TT's first non-imported covid19 case earlier this week, Attzs said citizens need to be aware that covid19 is alive and well and can re-emerge at any time.

"We need to be mindful. We need to step up and be a little more responsible."

While stressing that any decision to return to a lockdown was the call of the public health professionals, Attzs said the Government was "very diligent and very careful" when it initiated a phased reopening of the economy, as the covid19 pandemic continues.

She said the population has been urged to support the public health measures designed to keep them safe and allow the economy to return to some semblance of normality.

Attzs said many businesses took hits during the pandemic, especially small and medium businesses, and many are now beginning to get back on their feet.

She was concerned that if a second lockdown was initiated, it could "reverse the gains" made since the economy was reopened.

But such a move should not only be looked at in terms of dollars and cents, because businesses alone will not be affected by a return to lockdown.

She said a second lockdown has implications for TT's school system and its "human capital." Attzs noted that schools are open now for CSEC and CAPE examinations, with the new term scheduled to begin on September 1.

Former energy minister Kevin Ramnarine said, "The decision to effect or not effect a lockdown is for the CMO (Chief Medical Officer) and the health professionals."

But Ramnarine added, " We must consider that the economy has been battered before and after covid."

Against this background, he warned, "So any new lockdown, will have serious consequences for the economy."