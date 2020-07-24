Deyalsingh reveals daughter, son-in-law in England had covid19

St Joseph MP and Health Minister, Terrence Deyalsingh. -

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has revealed his daughter and son-in-law – who live in England – have had covid19.

Deyalsingh shared the news on Twitter on Friday morning.

He said they contracted the virus when TT was “at the height” of its response and the Health Ministry was hosting daily press conferences.

He said, “No one knew this at the time. We were very scared. But I did not miss a day's work as your MP or as your Minister of Health…So when you hear persons say that the PNM government doesn't care about our citizens abroad, THEY ARE WRONG…Covid19 has affected us all. It is my commitment and the commitment of this PNM government to keep the country safe now and after Aug 10. #SafeWithTerrence #VOTEPNM."

He said while it wasn’t easy, his commitment was and will remain to keep TT safe.