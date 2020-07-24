CoP laments ‘mixed signals’ at MoH media conferences

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith -

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith said while the police were prepared to obey and enforce the law in relation to public health guidelines, he said the messages issued by health professionals during the Ministry of Health’s weekly media briefing could be confusing and contradictory.

According to a police media release on Thursday, Griffith called on Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Roshan Parasram to explain his reasoning as to why informal exercises and sports matches were allowed but not organised competitions.

“I ask the CMO to please explain why organised team sport is an issue when such tournaments are organized, hence greatly minimising the risk, in comparison to those who ‘sweat’ in parks, savannahs, sports fields, yet he does not frown or make comments voicing his concern on this, but only for tournaments as if the covid19 virus is selective for tournaments but not a ‘sweat.’

“Why not state concerns likewise about parents taking their kids to the beaches, where thousands converge, or water parks, or a movie when the air circulates in one space?”

In the release, Griffith also noted the importance of obeying the guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus but suggested that further inactivity among young people could have poor results on their mental and physical health.

He also warned that youths can be lured into criminality if they are not given a productive outlet and questioned why restrictions on outdoor sports were not included in the public health regulations if they were of great concern.

“If so, and this (sports) is such a critical concern, then how come the government has not put it in Public Health Regulations, and prevent all youths from taking part in any organized Tournament or team sport? But instead, he and his line Minister keep saying, ‘you can do it, but we advise you not to.’

“Staying inside their home, boxed up watching a screen and playing video games, is going to affect these young people. Young people, if their energies are not burnt in the right manner, can indeed become unhealthy, and also turn to unproductive, mischievous, and even criminal activity. This obviously is a concern for the police.”