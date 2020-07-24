AG on 'army power of arrest' suggestion: 'Madmanism'

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi.

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi has dismissed the suggestion of giving members of the military powers of arrest to aid in the fight against crime as insanity.

He was responding to calls by the UNC's St Joseph candidate Ahloy Hunt in reference to the party's anti-crime plans.

Hunt made the remarks during his address at the UNC's virtual campaign meeting on Thursday night, in which he said granting powers of arrest to the military would complement the work of the police in crime-fighting.

Speaking with Newsday on Friday, Al-Rawi blasted the suggestion as unconstitutional and questioned the legal knowledge of Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar in having her candidate suggest such a policy.

"For the UNC to be propagating this 'madmanism' is in keeping with their DNA, and I caution TT in the strongest terms possible to reject the anarchy that system will bring.

"Clearly they have missed the boat yet again and I am alarmed senior counsel Kamla Persad-Bissessar could be sitting on a stage with Mr Hunt and not immediately pull the microphone away from him. Clearly she has endorsed this policy and she stands as a constitutional danger to TT."

Referring to the Police-Soldier Bill brought before Parliament by then prime minister Persad-Bissessar in 2013, Al-Rawi said the country has already judged such a policy unsound, and reasoned that a restructured police service is more capable of tackling aggressive criminal threats reducing dependence on the Defence Force (TTDF).

"It was rejected by the country because there is an inconsistency, if not radical difference between the police and army training and the powers of arrest to go into the TTDF, without a service commission backing, would be nothing short of dangerous, madman (sic), insanity.

"The Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith, has demonstrated that a reorganised police service has all that is necessary to treat with the tackle against crime.

"One need only look at the recent, orchestrated unrest in Port of Spain where within minutes the police were able to deal with and quell a situation, without the assistance of the TTDF, for the first time in the history of TT."

He said while joint army-police patrols are effective in tackling crime, he felt the power of arrest should remain with the police, as they will remain free of political interference.

During his address at the meeting, Hunt, a retired lieutenant colonel, also outlined the UNC's eight-point anti-crime plan, which included armoured patrol vehicles for the protective services, random polygraph testing for security personnel, improved privacy features for crime hotlines and enhanced surveillance systems.