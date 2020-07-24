22,000-plus drivers' permit transactions after licensing offices reopen

Licensing Office, St James, Port of Spain. - Ayanna Kinsale

The Ministry of Works and Transport has recorded a significant increase in people coming for drivers' permits after licensing offices reopened on June 1. The offices were closed on March 30, during the covid19 pandemic.

Clive Clarke, transport commissioner, said driver's permit transactions amounted to 22,281, almost 10,000 more than usual, compared to last year. For the same period last year – June 1-July 22 – 12,325 driver's permit transactions were recorded. He was speaking at the commissioning of the Guaico licensing office on Friday.

When icensing offices reopened a new system was put in place to ensure adequate social distancing and to limit the crowds. These included three hotlines and an online appointment system. Transactions for senior citizens over 60 last year totalled 4,246, while this year, in a little over a month, the licensing department reported 8,868. Clarke said, “That's a count of 4,622 more persons....

“One of the key measures put in place was implementing an online appointment system, coupled with unique access cards to our government to business stakeholders.”Though this system has worked for most customers, Clarke said some seniors have been unable to access the online system and crowded several locations without an appointment.