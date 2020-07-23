Woman charged for beating child with broom

A woman is expected to appear before a Siparia magistrate via virtual hearing on Thursday after she was arrested and charged for cruelty to a child.

According to a police media release on Thursday the Child Protection Unit (CPU), received a report that a girl was beaten with a broom, injuring her shoulders, forearms, wrist and stomach.

WPC Quashie-Gay conducted enquires, during which the child was removed from the home and place in the custody of her father.

Police arrested the woman and charged her with one count of cruelty to a child on Wednesday.

The exercise was spearheaded by acting WSupt George and ASP Sookdeo, and supervised by acting WInsp Francis.